Tensions Rise in Tamil Nadu: Dhinakaran and Panneerselvam Challenge Palaniswami's Candidacy

Tensions are escalating in Tamil Nadu as former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam voices his strong opposition to Edappadi K Palaniswami's candidature as the NDA's Chief Ministerial candidate. Panneerselvam expressed unwavering support for TTV Dhinakaran's earlier statements against Palaniswami, as political dynamics in the state become increasingly complex.

AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran publicly addressed the strained relationship, highlighting the impossibility of forming an alliance with the AIADMK while Palaniswami remains its leader. Dhinakaran emphasized past betrayals and reiterated his refusal to rejoin the NDA, despite encouragement from BJP leader Annamalai.

Expressing deep distrust, Dhinakaran accused Palaniswami of undermining his party and diminishing their political influence. He criticized attempts at compromise in Delhi, affirming that betrayal cannot be forgiven. Dhinakaran's remarks signal ongoing rifts within Tamil Nadu politics, with future alliances and political maneuvers remaining uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)