Tensions Rise in Tamil Nadu: Dhinakaran and Panneerselvam Challenge Palaniswami's Candidacy
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam opposes Edappadi K Palaniswami as the NDA's Chief Ministerial candidate in upcoming state elections. AMMK's TTV Dhinakaran echoes his sentiment, stating an alliance with AIADMK is impossible under Palaniswami's leadership, citing past betrayals and political disagreements.
- Country:
- India
Tensions are escalating in Tamil Nadu as former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam voices his strong opposition to Edappadi K Palaniswami's candidature as the NDA's Chief Ministerial candidate. Panneerselvam expressed unwavering support for TTV Dhinakaran's earlier statements against Palaniswami, as political dynamics in the state become increasingly complex.
AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran publicly addressed the strained relationship, highlighting the impossibility of forming an alliance with the AIADMK while Palaniswami remains its leader. Dhinakaran emphasized past betrayals and reiterated his refusal to rejoin the NDA, despite encouragement from BJP leader Annamalai.
Expressing deep distrust, Dhinakaran accused Palaniswami of undermining his party and diminishing their political influence. He criticized attempts at compromise in Delhi, affirming that betrayal cannot be forgiven. Dhinakaran's remarks signal ongoing rifts within Tamil Nadu politics, with future alliances and political maneuvers remaining uncertain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tejashwi Yadav Slams NDA's 'Copycat' Governance at Patna Launch
Tejashwi Yadav Accuses NDA of 'Reservation Theft' in Bihar
Tamil Nadu's Political Chess: DMK's Udhayanidhi Mocks AIADMK's Internal Strife
Udhayanidhi Stalin Takes Jabs at AIADMK Leadership Amid Internal Strifes
Congress Accuses NDA of 'Note Chor': Bihar Political Drama Intensifies