BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's Quota Promise as Deceptive Politics

On Wednesday, the BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi's election promise to increase quotas for backward classes in Bihar, labeling it as a strategic move by the Congress to transfer their rights to minority communities, including Muslims. The BJP argued that this was part of the Congress' ongoing strategy of 'religious appeasement,' aiming to undermine the rights of OBCs and EBCs.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra pointed to inconsistencies in Rahul Gandhi's approach compared to his late father Rajiv Gandhi, who had opposed extensive OBC reservations. Patra highlighted Prime Minister Modi's efforts in establishing the OBC Commission and securing reservations for various communities.

Patra's remarks also revisited a historic claim against the Congress, alleging the party sidelined OBC interests until Modi's government introduced significant welfare measures. The debate reflects ongoing tensions over reservation policies within Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)