Left Menu

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's Quota Promise as Deceptive Politics

The BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of political maneuvering over promises to increase quotas for backward classes in Bihar. The BJP claims this policy is deceptive, aiming only at appeasing minority communities while allegedly neglecting the interests of OBCs, EBCs, and SC/STs. The party cites past contradictions and emphasizes Prime Minister Modi's contributions toward backward class welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 22:23 IST
BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's Quota Promise as Deceptive Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi's election promise to increase quotas for backward classes in Bihar, labeling it as a strategic move by the Congress to transfer their rights to minority communities, including Muslims. The BJP argued that this was part of the Congress' ongoing strategy of 'religious appeasement,' aiming to undermine the rights of OBCs and EBCs.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra pointed to inconsistencies in Rahul Gandhi's approach compared to his late father Rajiv Gandhi, who had opposed extensive OBC reservations. Patra highlighted Prime Minister Modi's efforts in establishing the OBC Commission and securing reservations for various communities.

Patra's remarks also revisited a historic claim against the Congress, alleging the party sidelined OBC interests until Modi's government introduced significant welfare measures. The debate reflects ongoing tensions over reservation policies within Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Implements New Tariff Deal with EU: Relief for Automakers

U.S. Implements New Tariff Deal with EU: Relief for Automakers

 Global
2
Hopeful Breakthrough in Gaza Conflict

Hopeful Breakthrough in Gaza Conflict

 Global
3
Syria Reclaims Its Place on Global Stage

Syria Reclaims Its Place on Global Stage

 Global
4
US Eyes Enhanced Energy Ties with 'Awesome Ally' India

US Eyes Enhanced Energy Ties with 'Awesome Ally' India

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI helps universities detect and prevent dropouts early

Trust and transparency will decide future of AI in mobile banking

Persuasive AI poses hidden dangers for truth, equity and governance

Fluency isn’t enough: Why AI conversation still feels unnatural

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025