Left Menu

Ladakh Unrest: BJP Accuses Congress of Conspiracy

The BJP accused Congress of inciting violence in Ladakh as part of a conspiracy, citing the involvement of Rahul Gandhi and George Soros. They allege the protests for statehood and constitutional inclusion were manipulated by Congress. The unrest resulted in several casualties and injuries in Leh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 22:34 IST
Ladakh Unrest: BJP Accuses Congress of Conspiracy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Congress of orchestrating violence in Ladakh, claiming it as part of a larger conspiracy to destabilize the region. According to BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, Congress is attempting to mimic situations seen in countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, and the Philippines.

The controversy erupted following violence during protests demanding statehood for Ladakh and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Clashes resulted in the deaths of four individuals and injured 45 more, including 22 police officers. Patra emphasized the unrest was actually led by Congress, not Gen Z activists as initially suggested.

The BJP also criticized Rahul Gandhi for allegedly inciting young people and making inflammatory statements. They urged Congress leaders to avoid divisive language and recognize India's economic progress, highlighting the nation's resilience against attempts to sow discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Syria Reclaims Its Place on Global Stage

Syria Reclaims Its Place on Global Stage

 Global
2
US Eyes Enhanced Energy Ties with 'Awesome Ally' India

US Eyes Enhanced Energy Ties with 'Awesome Ally' India

 Global
3
Bribery Bust: Lawyer Caught in Police Corruption Scandal

Bribery Bust: Lawyer Caught in Police Corruption Scandal

 India
4
Sharad Pawar Questions Faith in Dialogue in Indian Government

Sharad Pawar Questions Faith in Dialogue in Indian Government

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI helps universities detect and prevent dropouts early

Trust and transparency will decide future of AI in mobile banking

Persuasive AI poses hidden dangers for truth, equity and governance

Fluency isn’t enough: Why AI conversation still feels unnatural

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025