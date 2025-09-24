Ladakh Unrest: BJP Accuses Congress of Conspiracy
The BJP accused Congress of inciting violence in Ladakh as part of a conspiracy, citing the involvement of Rahul Gandhi and George Soros. They allege the protests for statehood and constitutional inclusion were manipulated by Congress. The unrest resulted in several casualties and injuries in Leh.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Congress of orchestrating violence in Ladakh, claiming it as part of a larger conspiracy to destabilize the region. According to BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, Congress is attempting to mimic situations seen in countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, and the Philippines.
The controversy erupted following violence during protests demanding statehood for Ladakh and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Clashes resulted in the deaths of four individuals and injured 45 more, including 22 police officers. Patra emphasized the unrest was actually led by Congress, not Gen Z activists as initially suggested.
The BJP also criticized Rahul Gandhi for allegedly inciting young people and making inflammatory statements. They urged Congress leaders to avoid divisive language and recognize India's economic progress, highlighting the nation's resilience against attempts to sow discord.
(With inputs from agencies.)
