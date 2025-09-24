Left Menu

Congress's Bihar Offensive: The Battle Against 'Vote Chori' and Foreign Policy Failures

The Congress intensifies its campaign against the BJP in Bihar, accusing them of 'vote chori' and criticizing Narendra Modi's foreign policy. The Congress Working Committee meeting in Bihar resolved to end the government's 'corrupt rule' and raised concerns about disenfranchisement of marginalized communities.

In a bid to set the stage for the Bihar assembly elections, the Congress unleashed a fierce critique of the BJP's governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Allegations of 'vote chori' and economic mismanagement dominated the discussions at the extended Congress Working Committee gathering held at the Sadaqat Ashram in Bihar.

This historic meeting, the first post-independence in Bihar, called into question the legitimacy of the current electoral processes, suggesting that manipulated voter rolls undermine democracy. Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Rahul Gandhi, emphasized that the alleged discrepancies in voter registration are part of a broader strategy by the BJP to rig elections in its favor.

The party also censured Modi's foreign policy, describing it as an international failure that has isolated India. Meanwhile, the opposition vowed to advocate for disenfranchised communities, promising protective legislation akin to the SC/ST Act if they attain power. This event, marked by bold declarations and urgent appeals to voters, signals Congress's robust challenge ahead of the crucial polls.

