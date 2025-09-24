PM Modi's Odisha Visit: Boost to Infrastructure and Education

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on September 27, marking a significant boost to the state's infrastructure and educational landscape. During the visit, Modi will inaugurate major railway projects valued over Rs 1,700 crore, including the Amrit Bharat Express, which will link Berhampur to Udhna in Gujarat.

Originally planned for Berhampur, the public meeting has been relocated to Jharsuguda due to adverse weather forecasts. Officials are ensuring the visit unfolds without a hitch. Modi's itinerary includes the inauguration of a 5 km flyover in Sambalpur, with the gathering expected to draw an audience of 60,000.

Bolstering efforts under the 'Seva Parv' initiative, Modi will announce expansions in IIT education, confer super-specialty status to regional medical institutions, and launch a national skill development programme, further propelling economic and community growth in Odisha.

