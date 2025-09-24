French Unions Gear Up for Strikes to Challenge Lecornu's Fiscal Policies

French unions have announced another day of strikes and protests on October 2, targeting new Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu to ditch the austerity measures of his predecessor. Union leaders expressed dissatisfaction with Lecornu's response to previous protests on September 18, which attracted hundreds of thousands of demonstrators.

In the wake of President Emmanuel Macron appointing Lecornu as the fifth Prime Minister in under two years, Lecornu, aged 39, has not yet formed a government nor drafted a 2026 budget. He is navigating a splintered parliament and intense demands to reform France's fiscal standing. Union leaders such as Sophie Binet of the CGT have described recent meetings as 'missed opportunities' lacking substantial commitment from Lecornu.

Lecornu's public appearances have been limited since his appointment, choosing instead to engage with party figures and union representatives behind the scenes. His office acknowledged the urgency to address workers' concerns, signalling forthcoming correspondence with unions and employers to seek input on pivotal issues like social protection funding and work conditions, while grappling with pressures from both protest groups and investors.

