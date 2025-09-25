Left Menu

Trump's $1.8 Billion Foreign Aid Overhaul: A Shift to 'America First'

The Trump administration plans to redirect $1.8 billion in foreign aid to prioritize 'America First' initiatives. This involves countering anti-American regimes and investing in places like Greenland. This shift has led to the dismantling of USAID, sparking criticism from lawmakers about the impact on global aid efforts.

Updated: 25-09-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 01:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has unveiled plans to reallocate $1.8 billion in foreign aid, aiming to strengthen 'America First' strategies. Documents sent to Congress reveal intentions to invest in Greenland and challenge anti-American political regimes in Latin America, according to sources reviewed by Reuters.

President Trump's foreign assistance overhaul marks a departure from conventional aid methods, emphasizing trade, investment, and U.S. security interests over traditional dependence on economic and medical support. A State Department spokesperson highlighted the alignment of these efforts with current administration policies.

The strategy has faced criticism, notably from Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who argues it undermines Congress's control over government spending and misuses taxpayer funds. As USAID operations are dismantled, the global impact is significant, with humanitarian relief efforts disrupted and thousands of jobs lost.

(With inputs from agencies.)

