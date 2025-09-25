Left Menu

Congress Asserts Secular Stand Amid Sabarimala Controversy

The Congress-led UDF reiterates its non-controversial stance towards religious communities concerning the Sabarimala issue, criticizing the LDF government for its handling. The UDF claims to defend traditional rituals while accusing the government of political exploitation. Party leaders emphasize their commitment to secular principles over communal interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-09-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 12:14 IST
Congress Asserts Secular Stand Amid Sabarimala Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Thursday reaffirmed that it has no disputes with any community or religious organization regarding the Sabarimala issue. Congress leader V D Satheesan clarified that their political decision to avoid the Global Ayyappa Sangam was not rooted in community differences.

Satheesan, the opposition leader in the state assembly, criticized the LDF government for not protecting Sabarimala rituals and alleged that they violated traditions by escorting women into the shrine. He stressed that Congress is committed to safeguarding these rituals and accused the government of failing to withdraw cases against protesters.

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, a Congress veteran, voiced alignment with the Nair Service Society, emphasizing their shared goals for ritual preservation. Responding to remarks by NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair, who highlighted the government's assurances, Radhakrishnan noted a shift in government stance and reasserted Congress's secular principles.

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Climate Commitment Counters US Scepticism

China's Bold Climate Commitment Counters US Scepticism

 United States
2
Supreme Court Rebukes Authorities Over Delayed Actions in Custodial Death Case

Supreme Court Rebukes Authorities Over Delayed Actions in Custodial Death Ca...

 India
3
Romain Grosjean's Remarkable Return to Formula 1

Romain Grosjean's Remarkable Return to Formula 1

 Global
4
Surge 11: Where AI and Entrepreneurial Spirit Converge

Surge 11: Where AI and Entrepreneurial Spirit Converge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025