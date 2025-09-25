Congress Asserts Secular Stand Amid Sabarimala Controversy

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Thursday reaffirmed that it has no disputes with any community or religious organization regarding the Sabarimala issue. Congress leader V D Satheesan clarified that their political decision to avoid the Global Ayyappa Sangam was not rooted in community differences.

Satheesan, the opposition leader in the state assembly, criticized the LDF government for not protecting Sabarimala rituals and alleged that they violated traditions by escorting women into the shrine. He stressed that Congress is committed to safeguarding these rituals and accused the government of failing to withdraw cases against protesters.

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, a Congress veteran, voiced alignment with the Nair Service Society, emphasizing their shared goals for ritual preservation. Responding to remarks by NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair, who highlighted the government's assurances, Radhakrishnan noted a shift in government stance and reasserted Congress's secular principles.