Fadnavis Defends Modi's Leadership Amidst Political Tensions

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis lauded Prime Minister Modi's leadership, stating his age is inconsequential due to his capabilities. He defended his political journey despite caste challenges, emphasized his role in BJP, and dismissed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's relevance to India's Gen Z. Fadnavis also defended coalition politics amidst governance hurdles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 13:05 IST
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership at the India Today Conclave, arguing that age does not deter Modi's capacity to lead the nation. Fadnavis further criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, claiming he is irrelevant to Gen Z and lacks resonance with the youth of India.

Fadnavis spoke about his own political journey, emphasizing that his Brahmin heritage does not hinder his progress. Despite the caste dynamics in politics, he asserted that BJP's consistent electoral successes under his leadership speak to his acceptance.

Addressing coalition dynamics in Maharashtra, Fadnavis highlighted the stability within the BJP-led alliance with seasoned politicians Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. He assured continuity in alliances for the upcoming 2029 assembly polls while rubbishing speculative reports of him seeking the BJP presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

