Priyanka Vadra to Engage with Women in Bihar Visit

Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra is set to visit Bihar on Friday for a day-long engagement with women self-help groups and to address a public rally. A senior party leader confirmed the itinerary on Thursday.

Congress legislative party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan announced the visit at a press conference alongside AICC general secretary Syed Naseer Hussain and BPCC president Rajesh Kumar. Vadra is scheduled to participate in a Mahila Samvad at noon and will speak at a public meeting in Motihari at 3 PM.

This visit follows her previous trip in August for the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', a campaign led by her brother Rahul Gandhi, which traversed over 1,300 km across 25 districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)