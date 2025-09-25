Priyanka Vadra to Engage with Women in Bihar Visit
Priyanka Vadra, Congress general secretary, will visit Bihar for a day-long tour, engaging with women self-help groups and addressing a rally. The announcement was made at a press conference by Congress leaders. This marks her second visit to the state following her brother, Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.
- Country:
- India
Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra is set to visit Bihar on Friday for a day-long engagement with women self-help groups and to address a public rally. A senior party leader confirmed the itinerary on Thursday.
Congress legislative party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan announced the visit at a press conference alongside AICC general secretary Syed Naseer Hussain and BPCC president Rajesh Kumar. Vadra is scheduled to participate in a Mahila Samvad at noon and will speak at a public meeting in Motihari at 3 PM.
This visit follows her previous trip in August for the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', a campaign led by her brother Rahul Gandhi, which traversed over 1,300 km across 25 districts.
(With inputs from agencies.)