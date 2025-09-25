Left Menu

Priyanka Vadra to Engage with Women in Bihar Visit

Priyanka Vadra, Congress general secretary, will visit Bihar for a day-long tour, engaging with women self-help groups and addressing a rally. The announcement was made at a press conference by Congress leaders. This marks her second visit to the state following her brother, Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra is set to visit Bihar on Friday for a day-long engagement with women self-help groups and to address a public rally. A senior party leader confirmed the itinerary on Thursday.

Congress legislative party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan announced the visit at a press conference alongside AICC general secretary Syed Naseer Hussain and BPCC president Rajesh Kumar. Vadra is scheduled to participate in a Mahila Samvad at noon and will speak at a public meeting in Motihari at 3 PM.

This visit follows her previous trip in August for the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', a campaign led by her brother Rahul Gandhi, which traversed over 1,300 km across 25 districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

