Inga Ruginiene Set to Lead Lithuania: A New Political Era

Inga Ruginiene, a Social Democrat, is poised to become Lithuania's new prime minister after her government platform was approved by the parliament. The centre-right coalition assumes office following the collapse of the previous government. Ruginiene vows to support Ukraine and commit up to 6% GDP on defense.
Lithuania's parliament has voted in support of Social Democrat Inga Ruginiene's proposed government platform, setting the stage for her to become the Baltic nation's new prime minister.
The forthcoming centre-right coalition was constituted following the collapse of the previous government in July, which was mired in controversy over the then-prime minister's connections to a company owned by a relative.
Ruginiene has committed to upholding Lithuania's support for Ukraine and to allocating 5-6% of the country's GDP for defense spending over the coming years.
