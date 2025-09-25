Left Menu

Inga Ruginiene Set to Lead Lithuania: A New Political Era

Inga Ruginiene, a Social Democrat, is poised to become Lithuania's new prime minister after her government platform was approved by the parliament. The centre-right coalition assumes office following the collapse of the previous government. Ruginiene vows to support Ukraine and commit up to 6% GDP on defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:37 IST
Inga Ruginiene Set to Lead Lithuania: A New Political Era

Lithuania's parliament has voted in support of Social Democrat Inga Ruginiene's proposed government platform, setting the stage for her to become the Baltic nation's new prime minister.

The forthcoming centre-right coalition was constituted following the collapse of the previous government in July, which was mired in controversy over the then-prime minister's connections to a company owned by a relative.

Ruginiene has committed to upholding Lithuania's support for Ukraine and to allocating 5-6% of the country's GDP for defense spending over the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bright Outdoor Media Celebrates Founder’s Birthday with Milestones

Bright Outdoor Media Celebrates Founder’s Birthday with Milestones

 India
2
Supreme Court Enforces Rights of Elderly in Property Dispute

Supreme Court Enforces Rights of Elderly in Property Dispute

 India
3
Delhi's Public Transportation Evolution: Progress and Challenges

Delhi's Public Transportation Evolution: Progress and Challenges

 India
4
Sarala Birla University Sets Up Eastern India's First Immersive Nursing Experience Hub

Sarala Birla University Sets Up Eastern India's First Immersive Nursing Expe...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025