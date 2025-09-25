Left Menu

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomatic Dialogues: Strengthening South Asian Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in pivotal discussions with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The meetings focused on enhancing Pakistan's bilateral ties with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, emphasizing cooperation in trade, cultural exchanges, and regional connectivity. The dialogues aimed at fostering mutual respect and regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A series of high-level diplomatic talks were conducted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as he met with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. These discussions carried significant implications for South Asian regional cooperation.

The meeting with Yunus focused heavily on strengthening Pakistan-Bangladesh relations. Emphasis was placed on mutual areas of interest such as trade and regional connectivity. Both leaders noted the importance of deepening cultural ties to achieve regional peace and prosperity.

Meanwhile, the dialogue with Sri Lanka's President Dissanayake covered diverse issues ranging from bilateral trade to defense cooperation. There was a shared satisfaction about the robust nature of their ties and a mutual resolve to explore further collaboration in sports, particularly cricket, to enhance the bilateral relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

