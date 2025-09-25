Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomatic Dialogues: Strengthening South Asian Bilateral Ties

A series of high-level diplomatic talks were conducted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as he met with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. These discussions carried significant implications for South Asian regional cooperation.

The meeting with Yunus focused heavily on strengthening Pakistan-Bangladesh relations. Emphasis was placed on mutual areas of interest such as trade and regional connectivity. Both leaders noted the importance of deepening cultural ties to achieve regional peace and prosperity.

Meanwhile, the dialogue with Sri Lanka's President Dissanayake covered diverse issues ranging from bilateral trade to defense cooperation. There was a shared satisfaction about the robust nature of their ties and a mutual resolve to explore further collaboration in sports, particularly cricket, to enhance the bilateral relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)