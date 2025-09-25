Left Menu

Speaker Denies Opposition Status to Jagan Mohan Reddy Amidst Controversy

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker, C Ayyannapatrudu, has refused to grant Leader of Opposition status to YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy due to insufficient MLAs. Reddy plans to appeal the decision in higher courts. The Speaker urges all leaders to focus on state development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-09-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:56 IST
In a significant development within the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu has declined to confer the Leader of Opposition (LoP) status on YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Despite Reddy's challenges to the decision, the Speaker cited a lack of the required number of MLAs as per the rules. Reddy's YSRCP holds only 11 seats in the 175-member Assembly, falling short of the 18 required. Reddy has taken legal recourse, challenging the decision in the high court and is now likely to approach the Supreme Court.

The Speaker emphasized that granting such status must adhere to established rules, likening the Assembly to a temple where the blessing must come from a higher authority. He urged political leaders to prioritize the state's development and criticized Reddy for not utilizing the Assembly platform for public discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

