Kejriwal Slams BJP Over Democratic Rights in Ladakh

Arvind Kejriwal criticized the BJP for denying Ladakh's people their democratic rights and urged support for them. Amid the escalating tension, violence erupted in Leh and Kargil following demands for statehood. Several injuries and detentions marked the unrest, prompting curfews and shutdowns in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:14 IST
The national debate over Ladakh's governance escalated as AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of undermining democracy by denying the region its elected government. Kejriwal's comments, delivered in Hindi on the social media platform X, argued for national unity with Ladakh's people.

Clashes erupted in Leh, resulting in four deaths and over 80 injuries, as Ladakh's citizens sought statehood and the extension of the Sixth Schedule. The shutdown, called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), sparked significant unrest, leading to the enforcement of an indefinite curfew and detentions.

In Kargil, a similar call for shutdown by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) highlighted regional tension, supporting activist Sonam Wangchuk's protest. The unrest saw arson and property damage, including the torching of the BJP office, intensifying the demand for democratic rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

