Empowering Women: India's New Financial Initiative in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana' in Bihar, disbursing Rs 10,000 to the accounts of 75 lakh women. The scheme seeks to foster women's self-reliance through self-employment. An additional Rs 2 lakh may be provided in subsequent phases to support their empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up to roll out the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana' in Bihar, aimed at empowering millions of women across the state. The initiative includes a direct transfer of Rs 10,000 to the bank accounts of 75 lakh women, totalling a significant outlay of Rs 7,500 crore.

According to officials, the scheme's primary objective is to enable women to become 'aatmanirbhar' or self-reliant by offering them opportunities for self-employment and livelihoods. Financial assistance is structured to support one woman per family across the state in starting their chosen line of employment or livelihood activity.

The venture, which will employ a community-driven approach, includes preliminary financial aid with a potential follow-up of up to Rs 2 lakh. Self-help groups will provide training to bolster these efforts, while 'gramin haats' or rural markets will be developed to facilitate the sale of products. This development comes as part of a series of welfare initiatives launched by the NDA governments as Bihar heads into elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

