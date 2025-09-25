Fujian: China's Maritime Game-Changer Poised for Deployment
China's third aircraft carrier, 'Fujian', is set to be operational soon, enhancing the Chinese navy's capabilities with advanced electromagnetic catapult technology. This development marks a significant step in China's maritime strategy, as it prepares to expand its naval influence in key geopolitical regions like the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.
China's highly anticipated third aircraft carrier, 'Fujian', is nearing operational status, officials confirmed on Thursday. The carrier, which has undergone thorough testing and training, is a pivotal component of China's growing naval fleet.
The Fujian, featuring advanced electromagnetic catapult launch and recovery systems, marks a milestone in naval aviation development. Spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang highlighted the successful tests of carrier-based aircraft, including the J-15T, J-35, and KongJing-600, aboard the vessel.
As tensions rise in key regions like the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, the commissioning of Fujian underscores China's strategic intent to reinforce its territorial claims and expand its naval dominance with plans to operate multiple carrier groups globally.
