Fujian: China's Maritime Game-Changer Poised for Deployment

China's highly anticipated third aircraft carrier, 'Fujian', is nearing operational status, officials confirmed on Thursday. The carrier, which has undergone thorough testing and training, is a pivotal component of China's growing naval fleet.

The Fujian, featuring advanced electromagnetic catapult launch and recovery systems, marks a milestone in naval aviation development. Spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang highlighted the successful tests of carrier-based aircraft, including the J-15T, J-35, and KongJing-600, aboard the vessel.

As tensions rise in key regions like the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, the commissioning of Fujian underscores China's strategic intent to reinforce its territorial claims and expand its naval dominance with plans to operate multiple carrier groups globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)