Storm Clouds Over Punjab Assembly: Floods and Financial Feuds

The special session of Punjab Assembly will delve into the flood crisis that beset the state, focusing on introducing legislation for flood damage compensation. Opposition plans to question the Mann government on preventive measures and the allocation of disaster funds, amid claims of financial mismanagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:07 IST
A highly anticipated special session of the Punjab Assembly is set to commence from September 26 to 29, with opposition parties ready to scrutinize the Bhagwant Mann-led government over the recent floods that swept across the state.

Chief Minister Mann has committed to tabling 'people-oriented' legislative amendments addressing the damages caused by the floods, including new laws for compensating affected victims. The session, beginning with obituary references on the 26th, will prioritize discussions on the 'rehabilitation of Punjab', while legislative business will be concluded when the house adjourns sine die on the 29th.

Several districts, including Gurdaspur and Amritsar, bore the brunt of devastating flooding triggered by swollen rivers and unprecedented rainfall. With an estimated Rs 13,800 crore in damages, the discourse around financial attentiveness becomes pivotal as opposition blames the government for inadequate flood prevention and relief measures.

