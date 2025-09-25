Left Menu

Leadership Choices: BJP's Internal Decision Process Unveiled

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) follows its internal protocols for electing its president, independent of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) influence, contrary to popular belief. This statement follows RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's earlier comments rejecting the idea of RSS controlling BJP decisions.

  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, remarked on the BJP's internal electoral process, clarifying that the selection of its party president will adhere strictly to its protocols.

Speaking at the India Today conclave, Fadnavis responded to queries regarding the influence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in electing a new BJP president. This issue was highlighted by recent remarks from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Fadnavis reiterated Bhagwat's stance that the RSS merely suggests, without dictating BJP decisions. He asserted the party's autonomy, dismissing rumors of his candidacy as mere media speculation.

