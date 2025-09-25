Empowering Women: PM Modi Launches Bihar's Mahila Rojgar Yojana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, providing Rs 10,000 each to 75 lakh women to promote self-reliance and empowerment through self-employment. The scheme, aimed at women from each family, includes potential additional financial aid up to Rs 2 lakh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana this Friday, initiating a substantial financial boost by transferring Rs 10,000 to each of 75 lakh women across the state.
This ambitious scheme, with a total financial outlay of Rs 7,500 crore, strives to make women self-reliant, offering them abundant opportunities for self-employment and economic empowerment. The universal nature of the scheme ensures one woman from every family in Bihar receives aid to commence new livelihood activities.
Modi will participate in the launch via video conferencing as officials confirm that beyond the initial grant, women may access additional financial support up to Rs 2 lakh in future phases. The program will leverage community-driven support from self-help group-connected resource persons and will boost rural markets, enhancing the visibility of women's products.
(With inputs from agencies.)
