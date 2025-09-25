Left Menu

Discontent in Ladakh: Mufti Blames Government Policies

Mehbooba Mufti criticized the Indian government's policies for causing unrest in Ladakh. She argued that promises made to the people were unfulfilled, leading to violent protests. Mufti emphasized Ladakhis' demands for identity and cultural protection and dismissed the BJP's claim that Congress incited the violence as a scapegoating tactic.

Updated: 25-09-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:07 IST
In recent comments, Mehbooba Mufti, PDP president, has laid the blame for the recent surge in protests in Ladakh squarely on the shoulders of the central government, citing its ineffective policies.

Mufti highlighted the unkept promises of the Union home ministry to the Ladakhi people over the past six years and argued that the unrest was due to a breach in their tolerances.

Mufti further added that allegations from the BJP claiming Congress responsibility were mere deflections from the government's own failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

