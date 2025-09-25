Discontent in Ladakh: Mufti Blames Government Policies

In recent comments, Mehbooba Mufti, PDP president, has laid the blame for the recent surge in protests in Ladakh squarely on the shoulders of the central government, citing its ineffective policies.

Mufti highlighted the unkept promises of the Union home ministry to the Ladakhi people over the past six years and argued that the unrest was due to a breach in their tolerances.

Mufti further added that allegations from the BJP claiming Congress responsibility were mere deflections from the government's own failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)