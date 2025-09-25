Left Menu

Sarkozy's Spectacular Downfall: First French President Heading to Jail

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to five years in jail for criminal conspiracy involving Libyan campaign funds. The ruling marks a historic downfall for Sarkozy, who plans to appeal. His sentence is enforceable, making Sarkozy the first ex-French head of state to be imprisoned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:22 IST
Nicolas Sarkozy

In an unprecedented legal decision, former French president Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to five years in prison for criminal conspiracy, linked to efforts to secure campaign funds from Libya during Muammar Gaddafi's regime. This sentence marks a dramatic turn of events for Sarkozy, who served as president from 2007 to 2012, and makes him the first former French president to face incarceration. Despite his plans to appeal, the court's decision is immediately enforceable.

Sarkozy has categorically denied the charges and, visibly moved, described the ruling as 'scandalous'. He expressed his willingness to serve time while maintaining his innocence, stating, "If they absolutely want me to sleep in jail, I will sleep in jail, but with my head held high." Many political figures have shown support, criticizing the ruling, while others see it as a testament to France's independent judiciary.

Acquitted on other charges, this ruling adds to Sarkozy's legal battles. His influence remains significant, evidenced by his meeting with Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu and support for Marine Le Pen's far-right party. Sarkozy's Legion of Honour was stripped in June, following a separate conviction for corruption and influence peddling. He awaits a final ruling on a campaign financing conviction from 2012.

(With inputs from agencies.)

