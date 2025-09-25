Congress Ignites Grassroots Surge with New Observers
Top Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, held discussions with AICC observers for Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Rajasthan. The consultations aim to enhance party organization by connecting with grassroots workers and forming dedicated leadership teams to rejuvenate the party's presence in these regions.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to bolster the party's presence, top Congress figures Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi led discussions with newly appointed AICC observers. The aim was to strengthen grassroots connections in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Rajasthan, focusing on empowering dedicated leaders.
The discussions centered on integrating grassroots-level activities and fostering strong district-level leadership. Both Kharge and Gandhi emphasized connecting with party workers to rebuild and rejuvenate the Congress's organizational structure at the grassroots, quoting the vision of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
Key party strategists, including K C Venugopal, highlighted this initiative as a core effort to secure constitutional values and revive the party across the nation. Observers will assess local dynamics to recommend district Congress presidents, thereby enhancing organizational strength.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vikas Sheel Appointed as New Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh
Vijayvargiya accuses Rahul Gandhi of being influenced by ‘foreign culture’
Rahul Gandhi's Surprise Gurugram Pizza Visit Sparks Dialogue
Chhattisgarh High Court Orders Resumption of CBI Probe into Alleged Crore Rupee Embezzlement
Strategic Repatriation Plan Urged for Chhattisgarh's Displaced Tribals