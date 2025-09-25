Congress Ignites Grassroots Surge with New Observers

In a strategic move to bolster the party's presence, top Congress figures Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi led discussions with newly appointed AICC observers. The aim was to strengthen grassroots connections in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Rajasthan, focusing on empowering dedicated leaders.

The discussions centered on integrating grassroots-level activities and fostering strong district-level leadership. Both Kharge and Gandhi emphasized connecting with party workers to rebuild and rejuvenate the Congress's organizational structure at the grassroots, quoting the vision of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Key party strategists, including K C Venugopal, highlighted this initiative as a core effort to secure constitutional values and revive the party across the nation. Observers will assess local dynamics to recommend district Congress presidents, thereby enhancing organizational strength.

