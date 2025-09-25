Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP's Policies on MSMEs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticizes the BJP-led government's lack of vision for the MSME sector despite GST rate reductions. He alleges that Prime Minister Modi's policies benefit only billionaires, leaving MSMEs to suffer. Gandhi calls for policies that create jobs, provide equal opportunities, and boost productivity.

Updated: 25-09-2025 23:21 IST
In a scathing critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP-led Centre of lacking vision to revive the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector despite the reduction of GST rates, suggesting that 'PR and headline management' are ineffective strategies.

Gandhi emphasized the need for policies that create jobs for the youth, ensure equal opportunities, and respect citizens' skills, stating that India's current manufacturing landscape has declined, now assembling rather than producing world-class goods.

Pointing a finger at wrong policies like demonetization and GST, he alleged these have dismantled MSMEs and manufacturing capabilities, benefiting only a select few billionaires like Adani and Ambani.

