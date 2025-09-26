Left Menu

Abbas Rallies UN for Palestinian Recognition Amid Gaza Crisis

Mahmoud Abbas addressed the UN General Assembly, condemning Israeli actions in Gaza and promoting Palestinian statehood. He asserted that Hamas should disarm and not govern Gaza. Abbas highlighted global recognition of Palestine and urged further international support, while criticizing Israel's actions as war crimes and seeking justice for Palestinians.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, addressing the world after being denied a US visa, condemned the Hamas attack on Israel and pledged that the militant group would have no role in Gaza's governance post-conflict. Abbas urged for their disarmament, stating, "The dawn of freedom will emerge."

Speaking at the UN, Abbas condemned Israel's actions in Gaza as genocidal and a crime against humanity. He rallied support for a two-state solution alongside Israel, amid increased global recognition of Palestinian statehood. Despite this, the path remains unclear as Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu rejects a Palestinian state's creation.

Abbas emphasized the Palestinian Authority's readiness to govern Gaza, rejecting any role for Hamas. He highlighted international support from countries like France and the UK and called for more global recognition. Abbas criticized Israeli politics and actions, labeling them oppressive, while affirming Palestinian resilience against occupation.

