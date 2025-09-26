Left Menu

Moldova's Election: A Crossroads of East and West

Moldova faces a critical parliamentary election likely to determine its path: European Union integration or closer ties with Russia. The pro-European ruling party, PAS, warns of Russian interference efforts, while the opposing BEP bloc seeks normalized relations with Russia. Sunday's election is seen as pivotal for Moldova's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chisinau | Updated: 26-09-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 00:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Moldova

Moldova stands at a significant political juncture with an impending parliamentary election that could define its trajectory for years. The nation's ruling pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) aims to further EU integration but faces alleged Russian meddling designed to sway the election.

Igor Grosu, the speaker of parliament, frames the election as a choice between peace with the EU and conflict under Russian influence. He accuses Russia of a hybrid war, including cyberattacks and vote-buying, to destabilize Moldova's pro-European stance.

Meanwhile, the Russia-aligned Patriotic Electoral Bloc campaigns for normalized relations with Russia. Despite Moscow's denials, high tensions surround the vote, drawing international attention and warnings of interference from the UK.

