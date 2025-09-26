Moldova's Election: A Crossroads of East and West

Moldova stands at a significant political juncture with an impending parliamentary election that could define its trajectory for years. The nation's ruling pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) aims to further EU integration but faces alleged Russian meddling designed to sway the election.

Igor Grosu, the speaker of parliament, frames the election as a choice between peace with the EU and conflict under Russian influence. He accuses Russia of a hybrid war, including cyberattacks and vote-buying, to destabilize Moldova's pro-European stance.

Meanwhile, the Russia-aligned Patriotic Electoral Bloc campaigns for normalized relations with Russia. Despite Moscow's denials, high tensions surround the vote, drawing international attention and warnings of interference from the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)