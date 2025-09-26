President Donald Trump has ordered his administration to take a tough stance on what he termed 'left-wing terrorism,' implicating two prominent Democratic donors as part of an unfounded plot to fund violent protests.

This directive places the FBI's Joint Terrorism Taskforce at the forefront, with collaboration from various agencies, including the Treasury Department, to dismantle financial structures aiding domestic terrorism and political violence. Trump's actions are seen as a strategic use of governmental power to challenge political opponents.

The directive specifically names billionaires George Soros and Reid Hoffman as potential financial backers of the alleged unrest. Despite the serious nature of these accusations, critics argue the claims are politically driven and aim to stifle civil society's voice, threatening the First Amendment rights regarding free speech.

