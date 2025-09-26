Retribution or Justice? The Indictment of Former FBI Director Comey

The U.S. Justice Department has indicted former FBI Director James Comey, leveling charges of false statements and obstruction. The move marks an escalation in President Donald Trump's ongoing battle against individuals who have criticized or investigated him.

If convicted, Comey could face a prison sentence of up to five years. Trump, who dismissed Comey in 2017, has often criticized the latter's handling of the FBI investigation into Russia's alleged ties with Trump's 2016 campaign.

The indictment stands as the starkest example of Trump's administration using its powers against a prominent critic after his 2024 re-election. This legal action has stirred internal friction within the Justice Department, with several officials expressing doubts concerning the case's strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)