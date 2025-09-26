Left Menu

James Comey Charged: Controversy Over Congressional Testimony Resurfaces

James Comey, former FBI Director, was charged with making false statements and obstruction related to his 2020 congressional testimony about the Trump-Russia investigation. Prosecutors allege Comey falsely claimed he didn't authorize leaks concerning FBI probes. The accusations revisit divisions between Republicans and Democrats over the 2016 election investigations.

James Comey Charged: Controversy Over Congressional Testimony Resurfaces

Former FBI Director James Comey has been charged with false statements and obstruction stemming from his testimony about the Trump-Russia probe, reigniting political tensions and spotlighting his 2017 remarks.

Republicans allege Comey lied about his involvement in disclosing information on the FBI investigation into Trump's 2016 campaign, tying it to a leak regarding the Clinton Foundation.

While the GOP accused Comey of undermining Trump's presidency, Democrats dismissed the 2020 hearing as politically motivated, arguing that it detracted from pressing national issues.

