Left Menu

Gopi Stirs AIIMS Location Debate in Kerala

Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi reiterates his long-standing position for an AIIMS in Kerala, sparking discussions amidst his recent push for its location in Alappuzha. His remarks, interpreted as personal views by BJP leaders, have created political debate against the previous proposal for Kozhikode.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-09-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 12:40 IST
Gopi Stirs AIIMS Location Debate in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Suresh Gopi reaffirmed on Friday his unwavering stand for establishing an AIIMS in Kerala, maintaining the same stance he held in 2016.

In a recent push, Gopi suggested Alappuzha as a potential location, a move seen by some party members as his personal opinion. Meanwhile, BJP's leadership insists that the AIIMS site selection involves central government consultation.

This debate heats up against the backdrop of a proposal for Kozhikode, which the ruling CPI(M) described as an attempt to create avoidable controversy. It underscores ongoing deliberations on Kerala's healthcare infrastructure improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tehran Threatens to End U.N. Nuclear Inspections Amid Sanctions Tension

Tehran Threatens to End U.N. Nuclear Inspections Amid Sanctions Tension

 Global
2
Sunita Maganti: A Continuation of Legacy in Jubilee Hills

Sunita Maganti: A Continuation of Legacy in Jubilee Hills

 India
3
Interpol Swoop on African Cybercrime: 260 Arrested in Romance and Sextortion Scams

Interpol Swoop on African Cybercrime: 260 Arrested in Romance and Sextortion...

 Senegal
4
Trump's Trade Deal Clash: South Korea's Economic Stakes

Trump's Trade Deal Clash: South Korea's Economic Stakes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025