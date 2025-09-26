Gopi Stirs AIIMS Location Debate in Kerala

Union Minister Suresh Gopi reaffirmed on Friday his unwavering stand for establishing an AIIMS in Kerala, maintaining the same stance he held in 2016.

In a recent push, Gopi suggested Alappuzha as a potential location, a move seen by some party members as his personal opinion. Meanwhile, BJP's leadership insists that the AIIMS site selection involves central government consultation.

This debate heats up against the backdrop of a proposal for Kozhikode, which the ruling CPI(M) described as an attempt to create avoidable controversy. It underscores ongoing deliberations on Kerala's healthcare infrastructure improvements.

