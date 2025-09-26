Gopi Stirs AIIMS Location Debate in Kerala
Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi reiterates his long-standing position for an AIIMS in Kerala, sparking discussions amidst his recent push for its location in Alappuzha. His remarks, interpreted as personal views by BJP leaders, have created political debate against the previous proposal for Kozhikode.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-09-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 12:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Suresh Gopi reaffirmed on Friday his unwavering stand for establishing an AIIMS in Kerala, maintaining the same stance he held in 2016.
In a recent push, Gopi suggested Alappuzha as a potential location, a move seen by some party members as his personal opinion. Meanwhile, BJP's leadership insists that the AIIMS site selection involves central government consultation.
This debate heats up against the backdrop of a proposal for Kozhikode, which the ruling CPI(M) described as an attempt to create avoidable controversy. It underscores ongoing deliberations on Kerala's healthcare infrastructure improvements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AIIMS
- Kerala
- Alappuzha
- Kozhikode
- Suresh Gopi
- CPI(M)
- BJP
- healthcare
- politics
- infrastructure
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NIA Intensifies Crackdown on Maoist Operatives in BJP Leader's Murder Case
Arrest of YouTuber Shajahan: A Victory for CPI(M) Leader K J Shine
NIA Charges Two Naxal Operatives in BJP Leader's Murder Case
Amit Shah's Bihar Visit: Boosting BJP's Spirits Before Assembly Elections
Amit Shah's Power Play: Energizing Bihar BJP Ahead of Polls