Erdogan-Trump Meeting Yields 'Meaningful Progress' on Defense and Trade

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, reporting substantial progress in various critical areas.

Erdogan expressed optimism about the future of Turkish-American relations, citing advancements in defense cooperation and measures to enhance trade. Notably, discussions focused on revising customs duties to achieve a $100 billion trade target, reflecting both countries' economic ambitions.

While acknowledging that not all issues could be resolved in a single session, Erdogan emphasized the respect and mutual understanding that characterized the dialogue. "We are leaving Washington happy," he declared, underscoring the positive trajectory of bilateral ties.

