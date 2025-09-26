Left Menu

Erdogan-Trump Meeting Yields 'Meaningful Progress' on Defense and Trade

Turkish President Erdogan described his talks with U.S. President Trump as fruitful, noting progress in defense cooperation and trade. They discussed customs duties aiming for a $100 billion trade volume. The leaders' meeting was marked by mutual respect, though not all issues were resolved.

Updated: 26-09-2025 14:35 IST
  • Turkey

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, reporting substantial progress in various critical areas.

Erdogan expressed optimism about the future of Turkish-American relations, citing advancements in defense cooperation and measures to enhance trade. Notably, discussions focused on revising customs duties to achieve a $100 billion trade target, reflecting both countries' economic ambitions.

While acknowledging that not all issues could be resolved in a single session, Erdogan emphasized the respect and mutual understanding that characterized the dialogue. "We are leaving Washington happy," he declared, underscoring the positive trajectory of bilateral ties.

