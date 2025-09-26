Rahul Gandhi's Alleged US Remarks Spark Fresh Legal Battle
The Allahabad High Court responded to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's appeal contesting the decision to remand an FIR plea against him. Gandhi's past comments in the US regarding India's Sikh community environment initiated this legal conflict, with courts debating jurisdiction and the statements' implications.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, the Allahabad High Court addressed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's challenge to a court order, which sent back to a magistrate the decision on filing an FIR against him. The dispute arises from alleged comments by Gandhi in the US about India's environment for Sikhs.
Justice Sameer Jain deliberated over the plea submitted by Gandhi. Initially, the Varanasi magisterial court had dismissed the FIR filing due to jurisdictional issues since the statements were purportedly made in the US.
The issue was appealed to a special sessions court for MPs and MLAs, which remanded it back for consideration. Complainant Nageshwar Mishra argued Gandhi's remarks were provocative and incited societal division, necessitating further investigation.
