Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Alleged US Remarks Spark Fresh Legal Battle

The Allahabad High Court responded to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's appeal contesting the decision to remand an FIR plea against him. Gandhi's past comments in the US regarding India's Sikh community environment initiated this legal conflict, with courts debating jurisdiction and the statements' implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 26-09-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 14:38 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Alleged US Remarks Spark Fresh Legal Battle
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the Allahabad High Court addressed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's challenge to a court order, which sent back to a magistrate the decision on filing an FIR against him. The dispute arises from alleged comments by Gandhi in the US about India's environment for Sikhs.

Justice Sameer Jain deliberated over the plea submitted by Gandhi. Initially, the Varanasi magisterial court had dismissed the FIR filing due to jurisdictional issues since the statements were purportedly made in the US.

The issue was appealed to a special sessions court for MPs and MLAs, which remanded it back for consideration. Complainant Nageshwar Mishra argued Gandhi's remarks were provocative and incited societal division, necessitating further investigation.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Denies Further Bail Extension for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara Case

Supreme Court Denies Further Bail Extension for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara...

 India
2
Singapore's Pharma Industry Braces for U.S. Tariff Shock

Singapore's Pharma Industry Braces for U.S. Tariff Shock

 Singapore
3
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Challenges Amit Shah: Release West Bengal's Funds First

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Challenges Amit Shah: Release West Bengal's Funds Fi...

 India
4
Indian Navy's First Training Squadron Strengthens Maritime Ties in Mombasa

Indian Navy's First Training Squadron Strengthens Maritime Ties in Mombasa

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025