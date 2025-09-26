Tensions Flare in Bareilly: 'I Love Muhammad' Protest Sparks Controversy

In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, tensions escalated as protests emerged following Friday prayers. Demonstrators gathered to support the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, initiated by Maulana Tauqeer Raza and the Ittehad-e-Millat Council.

Authorities reported large crowds amassing near a mosque and the cleric's residence, expressing anger at the last-minute protest cancellation due to permission denial. The incident drew significant attention as locals clashed with police forces.

District Magistrate Avinash Singh assured the situation is now under control, urging peace. The controversy originated from a board installation in Kanpur, linking to broader communal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)