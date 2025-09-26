Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Bareilly: 'I Love Muhammad' Protest Sparks Controversy

Clashes erupted in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, as locals protested in support of the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign. The unrest followed the suspension of a planned protest due to denied permissions. The situation, stemming from a board installation controversy in Kanpur, has been brought under control by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, tensions escalated as protests emerged following Friday prayers. Demonstrators gathered to support the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, initiated by Maulana Tauqeer Raza and the Ittehad-e-Millat Council.

Authorities reported large crowds amassing near a mosque and the cleric's residence, expressing anger at the last-minute protest cancellation due to permission denial. The incident drew significant attention as locals clashed with police forces.

District Magistrate Avinash Singh assured the situation is now under control, urging peace. The controversy originated from a board installation in Kanpur, linking to broader communal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

