Maharashtra Minister Warns Against Black Flag Protests in Flood-Hit Areas

State minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule warned against black flag protests in flood-affected areas of Maharashtra, emphasizing that such actions would not be tolerated. He assured that the government is committed to compensating affected farmers and resolving issues like server downtime hampering e-KYC procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:24 IST
  • India

State minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule has issued a stern warning against black flag protests targeting leaders visiting flood-ravaged areas in Maharashtra, stating that such actions will not be tolerated. Bawankule emphasized that the government is committed to assisting affected farmers amidst recent heavy rains that devastated crops and homes.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, addressing reporters in Amravati on Friday, urged protesters to find alternative ways to express dissent, warning that action may be taken against those showing black flags. The minister assured that no farmer would be left out of the compensation process while acknowledging difficulties with mandatory e-KYC procedures due to server downtime.

Addressing criticisms, Bawankule dismissed demands for additional financial aid, attributing them to empty promises by opposition parties. He stressed that the current government is dedicated to fulfilling its promises to the farmers, contrasting it with previous administrations.

