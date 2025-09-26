Left Menu

Ryder Cup Commences Amidst Tight Security and Enthusiastic Crowds

The Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black began with heightened security and heavy traffic, as fans flocked to see top golf action. With U.S. President Trump's expected visit, stringent security measures were in place. Fans eagerly awaited the start, proudly displaying patriotic colors and European flags to support their teams.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The 2023 Ryder Cup kicked off at Bethpage Black under intense security preparations, as enthusiastic spectators encountered heavy traffic on Long Island. Fans congregated early to witness major winner Jon Rahm tee off for Team Europe, despite security measures, including metal detectors, set up by the Secret Service and TSA.

As anticipation built ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's expected visit, the crowds endured short security delays—a minor inconvenience compared to previous events. Spirits remained high as fans donned red, white, and blue to boost Team USA's quest to reclaim the coveted cup.

Despite the absence of Trump at the venue, the atmosphere thrived with laughter and rival cheering on the turf. The sound of helicopters hovering overhead consistently reminded attendees of the elevated security at this high-profile international golf showcase.

