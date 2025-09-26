Left Menu

Giriraj Singh Accuses Owaisi, Congress of Inciting 'Civil War' in India

Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticized AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly inciting Muslims and aiming for a 'civil war' alongside Congress. Amid Owaisi's election rally in Bihar, Singh claims these efforts are to protect infiltrators, while touting NDA's work for Muslims in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:38 IST
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a forceful denouncement, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has accused AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi of inciting communal tensions and seeking a 'civil war' in collaboration with the Congress party. Singh's remarks, delivered during an ANI interview, target Owaisi's influence among Muslim communities and alleged aspirations to divide the nation.

The comments emerged prior to Owaisi's rally in Begusarai, part of a strategic visit to Bihar aimed at bolstering his party's support. Singh alleges that Owaisi's presence in the region is designed to protect illegal immigrants, akin to the objectives he attributes to a recent political march by Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav.

Singh underscored the NDA's contributions to Muslim welfare in Bihar, highlighting initiatives like cemetery fencing and educational stipends previously unseen in the country. He questioned the intentions of Owaisi and his allies, critiquing them for allegedly inflaming communal sentiments ahead of the upcoming Legislative Assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

