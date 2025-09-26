Left Menu

Karnataka CM Sets Firm Deadline for Socio-Educational Survey Completion

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered district officials to complete a socio-educational survey by October 7, without exception. With only 2.76 lakh of 1.43 crore families surveyed, the focus is on Bengaluru, where a rapid survey is essential. Teachers have been enlisted, with stringent measures against negligence.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ( File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has mandated district officials to finish the socio-educational survey by October 7, underscoring that no extensions will be granted. During a high-level video conference, he urged officials to resolve initial technical issues and accelerate efforts.

The Chief Minister emphasized achieving a 10% daily progress rate to cover all 1.43 crore families, highlighting that only 2.76 lakh families have been surveyed so far. He specified special attention to Bengaluru, emphasizing that enumeration should start promptly in the BBMP limits, identifying them as housing nearly 50 lakh households.

Teachers, over 1.2 lakh in number, have been tasked as enumerators, with Siddaramaiah cautioning against negligence while ensuring their honoraria are released. He proposed establishing survey centers in schools for hilly regions and promoted online capabilities, urging a revisit to locked homes. Technical issues must be locally resolved, and regional commissioners are to track daily progress for timely completion.

