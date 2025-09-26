Left Menu

A Festival of Politics: Vijay's Campaign Tour Ignites Enthusiasm

Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) is making grand preparations for Vijay's campaign in Namakkal and Karur. With thousands expected, the party provides water and ensures safety events amidst celebrations resembling a festival. Vijay targeted DMK over leadership dominance and urged supporters to follow safety rules during the tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Namakkal(Tn) | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:15 IST
A Festival of Politics: Vijay's Campaign Tour Ignites Enthusiasm
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) is going all out in anticipation of actor-politician Vijay's campaign visit to Namakkal and Karur, drawing in massive crowds. With hopes of a grand turnout, arterial roads are already lined with banners and party flags.

To cater to the early birds eager to see their leader, TVK's district wing plans to distribute over 10,000 water bottles, each bearing Vijay's image. The atmosphere is described as festive by a party functionary.

Security will be tight, with police enforcing traffic regulations to ensure safety. Meanwhile, Vijay, during his recent tour of Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts, criticized DMK's leadership, with TVK asserting its stance against "family dominance" in Tamil Nadu politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Naxal Militants Apprehended: Firearms Seized in Chhattisgarh Operation

Naxal Militants Apprehended: Firearms Seized in Chhattisgarh Operation

 India
2
Controversy Over Company Conduct in West Bank Settlements

Controversy Over Company Conduct in West Bank Settlements

 Global
3
CM Yogi Adityanath Champions Educational Equality at Scholarship Ceremony

CM Yogi Adityanath Champions Educational Equality at Scholarship Ceremony

 India
4
Silver and Gold Prices Spike Amid Festive Frenzy and Global Unrest

Silver and Gold Prices Spike Amid Festive Frenzy and Global Unrest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025