A Festival of Politics: Vijay's Campaign Tour Ignites Enthusiasm
Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) is making grand preparations for Vijay's campaign in Namakkal and Karur. With thousands expected, the party provides water and ensures safety events amidst celebrations resembling a festival. Vijay targeted DMK over leadership dominance and urged supporters to follow safety rules during the tour.
On Saturday, the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) is going all out in anticipation of actor-politician Vijay's campaign visit to Namakkal and Karur, drawing in massive crowds. With hopes of a grand turnout, arterial roads are already lined with banners and party flags.
To cater to the early birds eager to see their leader, TVK's district wing plans to distribute over 10,000 water bottles, each bearing Vijay's image. The atmosphere is described as festive by a party functionary.
Security will be tight, with police enforcing traffic regulations to ensure safety. Meanwhile, Vijay, during his recent tour of Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts, criticized DMK's leadership, with TVK asserting its stance against "family dominance" in Tamil Nadu politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
