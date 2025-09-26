Left Menu

Urgent Call for Legislative Action on Marathwada's Flood Crisis

Congress leader Dheeraj Deshmukh urges a special session of the Maharashtra legislature to address the severe impact of heavy rains and floods on Marathwada's farmers. Deshmukh emphasized the unprecedented damage to crops and livestock, advocating for immediate government relief efforts after visiting affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:38 IST
  • India

Congress leader Dheeraj Deshmukh has called for a one-day special session of the Maharashtra legislature to tackle the pressing issues faced by farmers in Marathwada due to severe rains and flooding.

Since September 20, heavy rains have devastated this region, destroying crops on vast hectares and leaving numerous farmers in distress. The congressman visited various villages to assess the damages firsthand.

Deshmukh emphasized the critical nature of the losses, noting the widespread destruction of soybean, sugarcane, orchards, and livestock. He urged the government to adopt a proactive stance and hold deliberations on relief measures, proposing an urgent cabinet meeting in Marathwada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

