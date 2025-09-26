Empowering Women of Bihar: Modi and Nitish Launch Major Economic Initiative
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana aiming to empower 75 lakh women in Bihar with financial support for self-employment. The scheme offers initial assistance of Rs 10,000, potentially scaling up to Rs 2 lakh. This initiative emphasizes women's economic empowerment ahead of state assembly elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated a significant economic empowerment scheme, the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, targeting women in Bihar.
Under this initiative, launched ahead of the assembly elections, 75 lakh women will receive financial support to foster self-employment opportunities.
The scheme promises Rs 10,000 initially with potential growth to Rs 2 lakh, signaling the government's commitment to enhancing the economic status of women in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha Civil Services Exam 2023: Women Shine in Top Ranks
Trump's Caution Against Tylenol for Pregnant Women and Children
Home Advantage: India's Quest for Maiden Women's ODI World Cup Glory
Nitish Kumar Criticizes Lalu for Dynastic Politics at Women's Empowerment Scheme Launch
England's Red Roses Set for Showdown in Women's Rugby World Cup Final