Empowering Women of Bihar: Modi and Nitish Launch Major Economic Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana aiming to empower 75 lakh women in Bihar with financial support for self-employment. The scheme offers initial assistance of Rs 10,000, potentially scaling up to Rs 2 lakh. This initiative emphasizes women's economic empowerment ahead of state assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated a significant economic empowerment scheme, the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, targeting women in Bihar.

Under this initiative, launched ahead of the assembly elections, 75 lakh women will receive financial support to foster self-employment opportunities.

The scheme promises Rs 10,000 initially with potential growth to Rs 2 lakh, signaling the government's commitment to enhancing the economic status of women in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

