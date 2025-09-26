Empowering Women of Bihar: Modi and Nitish Launch Major Economic Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated a significant economic empowerment scheme, the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, targeting women in Bihar.

Under this initiative, launched ahead of the assembly elections, 75 lakh women will receive financial support to foster self-employment opportunities.

The scheme promises Rs 10,000 initially with potential growth to Rs 2 lakh, signaling the government's commitment to enhancing the economic status of women in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)