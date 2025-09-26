Left Menu

Lukashenko's Proposal to Ukraine: A Diplomatic Turning Point

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, after a lengthy meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, hinted at a favorable proposal for Ukraine. The specifics were undisclosed, but Lukashenko emphasized its importance, suggesting Ukraine's leadership should consider it to avoid losing the entire country.

After an extensive five-hour meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko suggested that a 'good proposal' for Ukraine is on the negotiating table. However, he withheld details of the proposition.

Addressing reporters, Lukashenko emphasized the importance of the proposal, urging Ukrainian leaders to accept it to prevent further territorial losses. The session signifies another critical moment in the ongoing diplomatic relations between these nations.

Lukashenko's statement follows recent tensions, underlining the geopolitical dynamics affecting regional stability. This development may hold significant implications for Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus alike.

