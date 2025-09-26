Lukashenko's Proposal to Ukraine: A Diplomatic Turning Point

After an extensive five-hour meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko suggested that a 'good proposal' for Ukraine is on the negotiating table. However, he withheld details of the proposition.

Addressing reporters, Lukashenko emphasized the importance of the proposal, urging Ukrainian leaders to accept it to prevent further territorial losses. The session signifies another critical moment in the ongoing diplomatic relations between these nations.

Lukashenko's statement follows recent tensions, underlining the geopolitical dynamics affecting regional stability. This development may hold significant implications for Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)