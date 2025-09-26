Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Minister's Remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Madhya Pradesh Legislative Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya faced backlash for his comments about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, suggesting his actions were influenced by foreign culture. The comments sparked protests by Congress, with effigies of Vijayvargiya burned. He later clarified his remarks, emphasizing cultural differences between India and abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:13 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Minister's Remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Kailash Vijayvargiya
  • Country:
  • India

Kailash Vijayvargiya, the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Affairs Minister, is in hot water after his recent remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The minister's comments, suggesting Gandhi's actions were influenced by foreign culture, have incited substantial backlash from Congress supporters.

Speaking at a symposium in Shajapur, Vijayvargiya criticized Gandhi, indicating cultural deviations, and cited Gandhi's public affection for his sister as contrary to Indian customs. This prompted widespread protests across Madhya Pradesh, with Congress workers burning effigies of Vijayvargiya in several areas.

Attempting to quell the controversy, Vijayvargiya urged people to listen to his complete speech, insisting his words were taken out of context. Nevertheless, senior Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma reported significant discontent among women nationwide regarding the comments, highlighting broader cultural tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

 United States
2
Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

 United Arab Emirates
3
Tension Erupts: Protesters and Federal Agents Clash at Chicago ICE Facility

Tension Erupts: Protesters and Federal Agents Clash at Chicago ICE Facility

 United States
4
Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Sparks Protests: Students Demand CBI Probe

Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Sparks Protests: Students Demand CBI Probe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025