Controversy Erupts Over Minister's Remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Kailash Vijayvargiya, the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Affairs Minister, is in hot water after his recent remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The minister's comments, suggesting Gandhi's actions were influenced by foreign culture, have incited substantial backlash from Congress supporters.

Speaking at a symposium in Shajapur, Vijayvargiya criticized Gandhi, indicating cultural deviations, and cited Gandhi's public affection for his sister as contrary to Indian customs. This prompted widespread protests across Madhya Pradesh, with Congress workers burning effigies of Vijayvargiya in several areas.

Attempting to quell the controversy, Vijayvargiya urged people to listen to his complete speech, insisting his words were taken out of context. Nevertheless, senior Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma reported significant discontent among women nationwide regarding the comments, highlighting broader cultural tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)