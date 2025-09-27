Trump's Ryder Cup Appearance: Cheers, Golf, and Politics
Former U.S. President Donald Trump attended the Ryder Cup with cheers from supporters, as Team Europe took an early lead. Amidst heavy security, fans gathered to witness the golf spectacle. Trump's presence highlighted the intertwining of sports and politics, amidst escalating political tensions in the U.S.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrived at the Ryder Cup to a warm reception from supporters at Bethpage Black, as the biennial golf event began on Long Island. Team Europe quickly took a 3-1 lead on the first day, with the U.S. team striving to reclaim the trophy on home soil.
Trump, accompanied by his granddaughter, shook hands with fans to chants of 'USA! USA!' as heightened security measures facilitated the event. Despite the early setback for the American team, Trump's flyover on Air Force One was seen as a potential turning point by U.S. team captain Keegan Bradley.
As America grapples with increasing political polarization, Trump's presence underscored the mix of sports and politics in the nation. With recent political violence heightening tensions, security was notably stringent, as fans navigated layers of protection with relative ease.
(With inputs from agencies.)
