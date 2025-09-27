Trump Calls for Microsoft's Lisa Monaco to Be Fired
Former U.S. President Donald Trump urged Microsoft to terminate Lisa Monaco, the firm's Global Affairs President, citing concerns over national security risks due to her past affiliation with the Biden administration.
In a recent statement, former U.S. President Donald Trump has made a bold call for the termination of Lisa Monaco, Microsoft Corp's Global Affairs President. Monaco, who previously served as the deputy attorney general under former President Joe Biden, faces criticism from Trump who alleges potential national security threats posed by her continued employment.
Trump's comments were made public via his platform, Truth Social, where he expressed his concerns about Monaco's role within Microsoft. Given the tech giant's significant contracts with the U.S. government, Trump emphasized the urgency of her dismissal.
The controversy has sparked debates on the implications of political affiliations within major corporations and their impact on national security.
