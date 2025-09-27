Left Menu

Trump Calls for Microsoft's Lisa Monaco to Be Fired

Former U.S. President Donald Trump urged Microsoft to terminate Lisa Monaco, the firm's Global Affairs President, citing concerns over national security risks due to her past affiliation with the Biden administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 03:00 IST
Trump Calls for Microsoft's Lisa Monaco to Be Fired

In a recent statement, former U.S. President Donald Trump has made a bold call for the termination of Lisa Monaco, Microsoft Corp's Global Affairs President. Monaco, who previously served as the deputy attorney general under former President Joe Biden, faces criticism from Trump who alleges potential national security threats posed by her continued employment.

Trump's comments were made public via his platform, Truth Social, where he expressed his concerns about Monaco's role within Microsoft. Given the tech giant's significant contracts with the U.S. government, Trump emphasized the urgency of her dismissal.

The controversy has sparked debates on the implications of political affiliations within major corporations and their impact on national security.

TRENDING

1
Trump Orders Release of Amelia Earhart Files Amid Epstein Document Controversy

Trump Orders Release of Amelia Earhart Files Amid Epstein Document Controver...

 Global
2
Trump Calls for Dismissal of Microsoft's Global Affairs President

Trump Calls for Dismissal of Microsoft's Global Affairs President

 Global
3
Trump Administration Challenges Birthright Citizenship in Supreme Court

Trump Administration Challenges Birthright Citizenship in Supreme Court

 Global
4
Blaze at South Korea's Data Hub Disrupts Government Services

Blaze at South Korea's Data Hub Disrupts Government Services

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025