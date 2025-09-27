Left Menu

Trump Orders Release of Amelia Earhart Files Amid Epstein Document Controversy

President Donald Trump announced the declassification and release of U.S. government records related to Amelia Earhart's disappearance, following criticism over withheld Epstein files. The mystery of Earhart, a pioneering aviator, remains unsolved, while interest in Epstein's case and involved parties continues to escalate.

In a surprising move, President Donald Trump announced the declassification and release of all U.S. government records pertaining to the disappearance of famed aviator Amelia Earhart. Earhart, the first woman to complete a solo transatlantic flight, vanished in 1937 during an attempt to circumnavigate the globe.

This declassification comes amid mounting criticism of the president for not fully disclosing documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The mystery of Earhart's disappearance has fascinated the public for decades, yet as controversy surrounding Epstein persists, questions about who else may have been involved with him remain.

House Democrats recently uncovered more Epstein-related records that include mentions of Elon Musk, Steve Bannon, and Peter Thiel. While Trump has previously authorized the release of records regarding other historic events, such as the assassinations of JFK and MLK, the urgency of resolving the Epstein document issue grows.

