Trump Calls for Dismissal of Microsoft's Global Affairs President

In a recent post, former U.S. President Donald Trump has called for Microsoft Corp to terminate Lisa Monaco, the firm's global affairs president. Trump voiced alarm over Monaco's access to sensitive information in her current role, highlighting security concerns.

During past Democratic administrations, Monaco served as a security aide to President Barack Obama and as deputy attorney general to President Joe Biden. She began her current position at Microsoft in July, where she leads the company's global government engagements.

Monaco's security clearances were revoked in February following her involvement in coordinating the Justice Department's response to the January 6 Capitol attacks. Trump claimed she was banned from federal properties due to alleged misconduct. Neither Microsoft nor Monaco has commented on Trump's remarks.

