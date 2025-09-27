Trump's Ryder Cup Appearance: A Turbulent Tee Time in Tension-Filled USA
U.S. President Donald Trump attended the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, where high support met heightened security. The U.S. team lagged behind Europe, but Trump's presence and optimism were palpable. In contrast to his reception at other sporting events, Trump's appearance was warmly welcomed by fans.
The Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black saw an unexpected guest on its first day—U.S. President Donald Trump, whose arrival was met with enthusiastic cheers from supporters. Trump, who traveled over the course in Air Force One, watched as the U.S. team struggled against Europe, trailing 2-1/2 to 5-1/2.
Despite the poor start, Trump's optimism shone through, as he reassured reporters that the American team could recover. The atmosphere, filled with heightened security due to Trump's presence, contrasted with previous sporting event appearances, where his presence caused delays.
Persistent political tensions in the U.S. cast a shadow on the event, which came shortly after the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Nevertheless, the event proceeded with avid golfing fans and a joyful reception for Trump, who mingled with fans and players alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Security Council Denies Iran Sanctions Delay Amid Rising Tensions
UN Security Council Vote Fails as Iranian Sanctions Loom
UN Security Council Blocks Delaying Tactics in Iran Sanctions Standoff
UN Security Council Rejects Russian-Chinese Effort to Delay Iran Sanctions
UN Security Council rejects last-ditch effort to delay sanctions from being reimposed on Iran over its nuclear programme, reports AP.