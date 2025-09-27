Left Menu

Trump's Ryder Cup Appearance: A Turbulent Tee Time in Tension-Filled USA

U.S. President Donald Trump attended the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, where high support met heightened security. The U.S. team lagged behind Europe, but Trump's presence and optimism were palpable. In contrast to his reception at other sporting events, Trump's appearance was warmly welcomed by fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 04:48 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 04:48 IST
Trump's Ryder Cup Appearance: A Turbulent Tee Time in Tension-Filled USA
Donald Trump

The Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black saw an unexpected guest on its first day—U.S. President Donald Trump, whose arrival was met with enthusiastic cheers from supporters. Trump, who traveled over the course in Air Force One, watched as the U.S. team struggled against Europe, trailing 2-1/2 to 5-1/2.

Despite the poor start, Trump's optimism shone through, as he reassured reporters that the American team could recover. The atmosphere, filled with heightened security due to Trump's presence, contrasted with previous sporting event appearances, where his presence caused delays.

Persistent political tensions in the U.S. cast a shadow on the event, which came shortly after the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Nevertheless, the event proceeded with avid golfing fans and a joyful reception for Trump, who mingled with fans and players alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Young's Heroic Ryder Cup Debut Amid Sports Highlights

Cameron Young's Heroic Ryder Cup Debut Amid Sports Highlights

 Global
2
A Tragic Apology: Former Mexican Immigration Chief's Public Regret Over Detention Center Fire

A Tragic Apology: Former Mexican Immigration Chief's Public Regret Over Dete...

 Global
3
Trump's Campaign Against Political Enemies: Lisa Monaco in the Crosshairs

Trump's Campaign Against Political Enemies: Lisa Monaco in the Crosshairs

 Global
4
New Zealand's Stance on Palestine Recognition: A Delicate Balance

New Zealand's Stance on Palestine Recognition: A Delicate Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025