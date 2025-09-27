India-Pakistan Dynamics: Operation Sindoor and the UNGA Drama

India firmly rebutted Pakistan's claims at the United Nations General Assembly, arguing that Pakistan's foreign policy glorifies terrorism and emphasizing that no third party is required to mediate India-Pakistan issues.

The remarks came after Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised former President Donald Trump for his efforts to avert war and criticized India's policies in Kashmir during his UNGA address.

Operation Sindoor, launched by India against terror installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, was a countermeasure to a deadly domestic terror attack, with India asserting that its peace with Pakistan is based on direct military communications.

