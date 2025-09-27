Left Menu

India-Pakistan Dynamics: Operation Sindoor and the UNGA Drama

India dismissed Pakistan's claims at the UNGA, alleging glorification of terrorism and affirming no need for third-party intervention in their disputes. India highlighted its military operations, including Operation Sindoor, against terror infrastructure in response to prior attacks, maintaining direct communication as the basis for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 27-09-2025 07:43 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 07:43 IST
India-Pakistan Dynamics: Operation Sindoor and the UNGA Drama

India firmly rebutted Pakistan's claims at the United Nations General Assembly, arguing that Pakistan's foreign policy glorifies terrorism and emphasizing that no third party is required to mediate India-Pakistan issues.

The remarks came after Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised former President Donald Trump for his efforts to avert war and criticized India's policies in Kashmir during his UNGA address.

Operation Sindoor, launched by India against terror installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, was a countermeasure to a deadly domestic terror attack, with India asserting that its peace with Pakistan is based on direct military communications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
West Bengal Braces for Torrential Rain: Emergency Measures in Effect

West Bengal Braces for Torrential Rain: Emergency Measures in Effect

 India
2
Cooperative Society Scandal: Massive Fraud Uncovered in Muvattupuzha

Cooperative Society Scandal: Massive Fraud Uncovered in Muvattupuzha

 India
3
From Novelty to Necessity: The Evolution of T20 Cricket

From Novelty to Necessity: The Evolution of T20 Cricket

 Australia
4
Exposing the Hidden Tactics of Scammers: A Universal Threat

Exposing the Hidden Tactics of Scammers: A Universal Threat

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025