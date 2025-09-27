Left Menu

Trump Urged to Facilitate Korean Peace Talks

South Korea's president requested Donald Trump to engage North Korea in dialogue to ease military tensions. Trump, who had previously met Kim Jong Un, expressed willingness to mediate. The request comes amid ongoing tensions on the Korean Peninsula and despite Kim's increased nuclear ambitions.

President Donald Trump

South Korea's President has implored Donald Trump to employ his influence in reviving dialogue with North Korea, aiming to reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula. According to South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, Trump welcomed the request and showed willingness to re-engage with North Korea.

The plea from President Lee Jae-myung arrives at a time when North Korea continues to advance its nuclear arsenal, complicating efforts to renew stalled diplomacy. Previous summits between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un faltered due to disagreements on sanctions and nuclear disarmament.

Speculation is mounting around a potential meeting as Trump plans to visit South Korea for an Asia-Pacific summit. Emphasizing peace, South Korea seeks to establish dialogue to prevent military confrontations, underscoring the importance of denuclearization as an imperative goal.

