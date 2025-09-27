Left Menu

India Slams Pakistan's 'Absurd Theatrics' at UNGA Over Operation Sindoor

India responded strongly at the United Nations General Assembly, critiquing Pakistan's remarks on Operation Sindoor and terrorism. New Delhi emphasized that issues with Islamabad should be resolved bilaterally, rejecting any third-party involvement. The session highlighted ongoing tensions and accusations of terrorism sponsorship against Pakistan, contrasting narratives and military actions.

India has fiercely rebuked Pakistan at the United Nations General Assembly, responding to remarks from Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, over the recent military conflict known as Operation Sindoor. Accusations have flown between the two nations, with India condemning what it calls 'absurd theatrics' and Pakistan alleging destructive Indian attacks.

Sharif had claimed Pakistan's military successfully repelled Indian forces, yet India showcased evidence of the damage inflicted on Pakistani airbases, asserting their military prowess. These exchanges underline ongoing tensions, as both sides maintain diverging narratives of strength and victory.

India reiterated its stance against third-party intervention in its dealings with Pakistan, emphasizing bilateral discussions as the pathway for resolution. With strong words at the UNGA, India criticized Pakistan's alleged support and glorification of terrorism, further straining diplomatic relations amidst complex geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

