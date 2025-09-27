AIADMK's Palaniswami Criticizes DMK's Leadership Amidst Political Tensions

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami launched a scathing attack on the DMK government, predicting its political demise within the next six months, coinciding with the 2026 Assembly elections.

Criticizing the reliance on former minister V Senthil Balaji, currently jailed, Palaniswami accused him of political opportunism and warned against false cases filed against AIADMK members. He pledged legal recourse once his party comes to power.

Palaniswami also highlighted issues such as the spread of ganja culture and slow progress in developmental projects, which he attributed to the current government's inefficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)