Left Menu

AIADMK's Palaniswami Criticizes DMK's Leadership Amidst Political Tensions

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the DMK government, predicting its downfall by the 2026 Assembly elections. He accused former minister V Senthil Balaji of political opportunism and threatened legal action against false cases filed against AIADMK members. Palaniswami also pointed out the spread of ganja culture and slow project implementation under DMK's rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruchirappalli | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:55 IST
AIADMK's Palaniswami Criticizes DMK's Leadership Amidst Political Tensions
Edappadi K Palaniswami
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami launched a scathing attack on the DMK government, predicting its political demise within the next six months, coinciding with the 2026 Assembly elections.

Criticizing the reliance on former minister V Senthil Balaji, currently jailed, Palaniswami accused him of political opportunism and warned against false cases filed against AIADMK members. He pledged legal recourse once his party comes to power.

Palaniswami also highlighted issues such as the spread of ganja culture and slow progress in developmental projects, which he attributed to the current government's inefficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad section of bullet train project will open by 2029: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Surat.

Entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad section of bullet train project will open by 2029: R...

 India
2
Empowering Women in Rajouri: A Success Story of Self-Help Groups

Empowering Women in Rajouri: A Success Story of Self-Help Groups

 India
3
Hidden Gems of Kaziranga: Unveiling Its Insect and Spider Diversity

Hidden Gems of Kaziranga: Unveiling Its Insect and Spider Diversity

 India
4
Tensions Flare in Bareilly: Yogi Adityanath Issues Stern Warning

Tensions Flare in Bareilly: Yogi Adityanath Issues Stern Warning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025