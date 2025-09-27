AIADMK's Palaniswami Criticizes DMK's Leadership Amidst Political Tensions
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the DMK government, predicting its downfall by the 2026 Assembly elections. He accused former minister V Senthil Balaji of political opportunism and threatened legal action against false cases filed against AIADMK members. Palaniswami also pointed out the spread of ganja culture and slow project implementation under DMK's rule.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruchirappalli | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:55 IST
- Country:
- India
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami launched a scathing attack on the DMK government, predicting its political demise within the next six months, coinciding with the 2026 Assembly elections.
Criticizing the reliance on former minister V Senthil Balaji, currently jailed, Palaniswami accused him of political opportunism and warned against false cases filed against AIADMK members. He pledged legal recourse once his party comes to power.
Palaniswami also highlighted issues such as the spread of ganja culture and slow progress in developmental projects, which he attributed to the current government's inefficiency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Intrigues in Tamil Nadu: Udhayanidhi Stalin's Candid Remarks
Funding Tussle: Tamil Nadu's Contribution and Uttar Pradesh's Dependency
Tamil Nadu: The Economic Powerhouse Fueling India’s Federal Dynamics
Vijay's Triumphant Political Tour Kicks Off in Tamil Nadu
Empowering Futures: Tamil Nadu's Educational Transformation